A LORRY has been seized as part of an investigation into a major fly-tipping incident in Lichfield.

It comes after a two-metre high pile of rubbish stretching 24 metres was left on Watery Lane overnight between 19th and 20th January.

The incident saw the road blocked for residents and businesses while the 27 tonnes of waste was cleared.

As part of investigations, environmental health officers from Lichfield District Council raided a site in Staffordshire with the support of police on Friday (21st March) to seize a lorry they believe was used in the fly-tipping.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“This is a huge breakthrough and fantastic news for residents and businesses who were affected by this. “Our environmental health officers have worked hard to gather the evidence we needed to seize this vehicle and will now look to commence court proceedings. “By holding the vehicle, this will prevent it from being used to fly-tip and allow the court to determine whether or not it should be forfeited.”

Officials say the investigation is still continuing into the incident.

The spokesperson added:

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and our environmental health officers use all the powers available to them to bring those responsible to justice, giving us a good track record in catching fly-tippers. “This is about protecting communities, looking after the environment and removing rogue traders from the market to support responsible businesses and reduce costs to the taxpayer.”