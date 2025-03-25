PEOPLE in Whittington are being invited to throw open their gates for an event this summer.

The Whittington Open Gardens will take place on 28th and 29th June and give visitors the chance to see a range of green spaces around the village.

The organisers are looking for new gardens, as well as ones which have opened before, to take part.

A spokesperson said:

“If you have a pretty front garden, a small but interesting back garden, a collection of a particular flower or shrub, or simply like sharing your love of gardening with others, why not find out more? “There is no prior experience required, just the enthusiasm to share your garden with others. Advice will be available, if requested, from award winning professional garden designer Karen Tatlow.”

For more details email marie_clare@hotmail.com.