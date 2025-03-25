BILLED as the Rat Pack of opera, Tenors Unlimited performed their new Great Songs Tour at the Lichfield local group the Chanteuse Chamber Choir.

Paul Martin, originally from Sutton Coldfield, and Jem Sharples entertained a sizeable audience in their own laid back style.

There was no razzamatazz, no musicians, no tap dancing, swinging from the chandeliers or anything over the top.

It was two competent tenor voices singing to backing tracks on stage with a star cloth backdrop, lone spotlights, subdued lighting and two chairs.

The amiable pair, who have performed together for over 20 years, interacted with the audience, gave useful introductions to songs – and even handed out chocolates and roses.

Their wide-ranging repertoire ranged from opera classics and easy listening to musical theatre and songs written by themselves.

Paul and Jem have an enviable vocal range – Paul having previously sang in Lichfield Cathedral as a chorister – and they harmonised for added effect.

Arguably the biggest audience cheer was for their renditions of Les Misérables classics Stars, Empty Chairs and Empty Tables and Bring Him Home. The audience also loved their version of Nessun Dorma.

My personal favourites were Tonight from West Side Story and From Now On from The Greatest Showman which saw them backed by the choir.

Special mention must be made of the fabulous Stafford-based Chanteuse Chamber Choir. With over 20 members, they not only performed brilliantly, every one of them looked fabulous in their beautiful long, off-the-shoulder lace-trimmed dresses.

Their renditions of Rhythm of Life and Why We Sing, with piano accompaniment, received well-deserved huge applause.