A BURNTWOOD man has celebrated his 102nd birthday.

Bernhard Mills, who was born in Chase Terrace in March 1923, marked the milestone with a surprise party thrown by his church, St Joseph’s.

He was also presented with 102 birthday cards, all made by the children of St Joseph and St Theresa RC Primary School.

Bernhard said that although he had received cards from King Charles, the Pope and Cardinal Vincent Nichols, he was “overwhelmed” by those from the local youngsters.