A CHARITY football match is preparing to kick off in Lichfield.

Clarion FC will take on Channel Utd at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium at 5pm on 9th May.

The event is being organised in aid of Shelter UK.

It will be the second year the match has taken place, with last year’s game raising more than £2,300 for charity.

Admission is via a £10 donation which gains entry to the game and the chance to win goodies in a raffle at the event.

To donate, visit the online fundraising page.