GOALS from Joe Dunne and Jack Langston against Leek Town saw Chasetown secure their spot in the final of the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

The Scholars will now compete for the trophy in the showpiece which will be played at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium on 15th April.

Mark Swann’s men made a flying start as Langston found the net with just eight minutes on the clock after he flicked home a Max Chimenes cross.

Ben Lund nearly doubled the advantage shortly afterwards, but his powerful header was narrowly wide of the target.

Leek tried to respond but saw a shot kept out by Scholars stopper Curtis Pond.

Chasetown extended their lead when Dunne powered home.

The visitors tried to get themselves back into it in the second half, but saw their best chance from Lucas Weir go just wide of the upright.

The Scholars could have extended their lead late on but Kai Cunningham’s strike was off target.