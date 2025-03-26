DEPUTY Prime Minister Angela Rayner insists that a “difficult” local government overhaul will mean better services in Staffordshire.

The Government is carrying out the biggest reorganisation of local councils since the 1970s, which will see most or all of the existing authorities across Staffordshire being merged or replaced.

The Staffordshire Leaders Board recently submitted interim proposals for reorganisation, including one option that would see Stoke-on-Trent, Newcastle and the Staffordshire Moorlands become part of a new North Staffordshire unitary authority, with another unitary covering the rest of the county.

Lichfield District Council has backed the proposal for a split of the county as part of a south and mid-Staffordshire body.

A rival plan would see a county-wide unitary authority, with Stoke-on-Trent remaining separate.

Both proposals have been controversial, with thousands of people signing a petition against the North Staffordshire council plan, which opponents describe as a “power grab”.

But Ms Rayner, who announced the reorganisation in December, says that the revamp will result in better local services – although she acknowledged the local feeling about the process.

The Deputy Prime Minister said:

“I think people wanted change, we were elected on change – and change can feel difficult at times. “We’ve invested £69billion into local authorities. We understand that 14 years of neglect and austerity by the Conservatives have left councils in a real crisis situation and that’s why we’ve put a record amount of money into local authorities. “But I’ve also said we have to look at how we deliver services so we deliver the best outcomes for people. “I know that can be difficult for people, seeing the change, but it’s got to be focused on whether we are delivering the best services.”

The Government is also planning to introduce strategic authorities, bringing together two or more unitary councils, to every part of England. They will wield devolved powers in areas such as transport and skills.

Councils in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire are backing a mayoral strategic authority covering the two areas.

Ms Rayner added:

“The devolution agenda is about pushing power out of Westminster. For example, we’ll be able to give skills, housing, employment, transport and connect all of those things up at a local level. “I think that’s really ambitious for people and will deliver better outcomes – and that’s why we’re pushing ahead with it.”

Councils were given until 21st March to come up with their interim proposals for reorganisation, with a November deadline for the final plan, with the Government making a final decision on which option it is taking forward.

The changes in Staffordshire are not expected to be implemented until 2028 at the earliest.