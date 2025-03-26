AN “epic” final saw Phil Poole take the honours at Lichfield Beacon Probus Club’s annual snooker contest.

The battle with five-time champion Peter Latham was the closest ever finish since the group was formed more than 40 years ago.

In the end, the margin of victory was a single point in the final frame of a best-of-three contest.

Phil said:

“It’s the first thing I’ve ever won – and it couldn’t have been closer. “I knew I had to pot both the pink and black to pip Peter, who’s a great player, so the pressure was on.”

Snooker is one of a number of activities members of the group for local retired and semi-retired professional men take part in.

The next meeting of the Lichfield Beacon Probus Club is on 15th April and will include a talk about the historic sites of Iran.

More information is available on their website www.lichfieldbeaconprobus.org or by emailing lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com.