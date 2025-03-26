TIME is running out for local community organisations to apply for support to transform their green spaces.

The Dobbies Community gardens initiative sees successful groups within 20 miles of its Shenstone store given help including plants and tools, along with advice from the company’s in-store experts.

Operations director, Nick Anderson, said:

“There are so many fantastic local groups near our Shenstone store and Dobbies Community Gardens gives us the opportunity to give something back. “We want to hear from all types of groups, whether it’s a school looking to build a sensory garden, a charity group trying to expand their fruit and vegetable growing project or a community group looking to rejuvenate an unused space. “Our store colleagues are looking forward to hearing from local groups who would benefit from their support this year. “We’re always looking to inspire the next generation of gardeners or offer a helping hand to those groups looking to freshen up their communal garden areas.”

The closing date for applications is on 31st March.

For more details on how to apply and eligibility visit the Dobbies website.