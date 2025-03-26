A PARTY night packed with jazz is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

Hits by the likes of Jamiroquai, Stevie Wonder, The Crusaders, Dua Lipa, Moloko and Pink will be served up by the Nick Dewhurst Band at The Hub at St Mary’s.

Nick said:

“I’m delighted to be bringing my six-piece band to The Hub for the first time. “Our seriously funky Party at the Jazz Club show fuses together all of my favourite elements from the worlds of jazz and pop for a great gig full of all the tunes you know and want to sing and dance along to – but also includes that exciting jazz element, with amazing improvised solos soaring over the top of a seriously funky rhythm section.”

The show takes place at the city centre venue on 6th April.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Born and raised in Lichfield and now well-known across the West Midlands, we are delighted to be welcoming Nick and his band of super-talented, young musicians.”

Tickets are £16 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.