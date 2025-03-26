TWO new councillors have been co-opted at Burntwood Town Council.

The vacancies for the Hunslet ward and the Highfield area had become available following the resignation of Labour’s Ivan Holdsworth and Conservative representative Wai-Lee Ho.

But after not enough residents came forward requesting a by-election, councillors were able to vote for replacements via co-option instead.

At a meeting this week, Labour’s Bev Bishop was the only candidate and so secured the Hunslet seat.

But the Highfield ward saw two potential members, with Conservative Steve Swain eventually selected ahead of independent hopeful Andy Bennetts.