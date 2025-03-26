A DISCOUNT is on offer for cyclists who sign up for a charity ride in aid of a local charity.

Cycle St Giles will return on 8th June with three different routes on offer – 29 miles for beginners, 60 miles for the more ambitious and the ultimate 100 mile challenge.

The rides will start from the Whittington hospice before heading out across the Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire and Leicestershire countryside.

A 10% entry discount is being offered by the Whittington-based charity for places booked by 31st March.

For more details and to book visit the St Giles Hospice website.