AUDITIONS are taking place ahead of the return of Shakespeare in the Park in Lichfield.

The production of Henry V will take place from 18th to 21st June at Maple Hayes.

Actors, crew members and volunteers are now being sought to help make the event a success.

An auditions session will take place for performers at Lichfield Guildhall from 10am to 2pm on Sunday (30th March).

A spokesperson said:

“We are seeking passionate actors to join our upcoming production of Henry V, one of Shakespeare’s greatest history plays. “All experience levels are welcome – whether you’re a seasoned Shakespearean actor or new to the Bard, we encourage you to audition.”

For more details visit www.sitp.org.uk.