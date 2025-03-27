A LOCAL councillor has raised concerns over the safety of pedestrians using two crossing areas in Lichfield.
Cllr Russ Bragger, Lichfield District Council representative for Stowe ward, met with highways officials to highlight concerns over routes on the way into the city centre.
He told officers and Lichfield City North county councillor Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall that the crossing at Stowe Street and another at the junction of Lombard Street and Cross Keys needed improvements to ensure the safety of people on foot.
Cllr Bragger said:
“Pedestrians going along Lombard Street have a wide road to navigate at Cross Keys with cars coming from three directions. A pedestrian refuge would make this much safer.
“At Stowe Street, cars travel fast down George Street towards the crossing and others come around the corner from Lombard Street at speed. Some visual warnings or speed bump would make this safer.
“This is a main corridor for pedestrians coming from north east Lichfield with many people with limited mobility, using walkers or powered wheelchairs needing to cross safely.
“I urge the county council to act to make these crossings safer.”
Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall said she was pleased to be able to discuss the concerns with Cllr Bragger.
She said:
“As with all of the highways safety concerns shown by ward councillors with myself, it’s so much more productive to meet at the location along with highways officers – the same as what has been done to deliver locally over the past four years elsewhere in my division.
“The next steps here will be to explore a feasibility study. From our discussions at the site meeting, this is an ideal opportunity for further engagement across the local councils to be able to fully consider making it easier and safer to access the city at these points especially.”
A far more dangerous crossing for pedestrians is the crossroads junction of Birmingham Road, St John Street and Upper St John Street, a primary route in and out of Lichfield, which I would suggest is far busier with pedestrians, especially children attending the four schools in the area. Although the junction is controlled by traffic lights it really needs the addition of pedestrian lights, in the same way as the Greenhill junction. Perhaps this Councillor or those Councillors elected for the area would care to work to ensure the safety of pedestrians that use this junction.
Wonderful. Could we have some temporary traffic lights as well please? This part of town feels very neglected on this much appreciated benefit of living in Lichfield.
I hate crossing on Junction by Ego and Beacon Park and the road by Ask leading up to B&M car park. No pedestrian crossing at either site. Cars come from car park and into it and do not care about pedestrians. Pedestrianisation seems worse than ever; you never know when a car or van is going to be racing up behind you. Meanwhile it appears disabled access now allows parking anywhere. I thought double yellows are in place for safety, yet if you have a disabled badge you can just park on them.