A LOCAL councillor has raised concerns over the safety of pedestrians using two crossing areas in Lichfield.

Cllr Russ Bragger, Lichfield District Council representative for Stowe ward, met with highways officials to highlight concerns over routes on the way into the city centre.

He told officers and Lichfield City North county councillor Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall that the crossing at Stowe Street and another at the junction of Lombard Street and Cross Keys needed improvements to ensure the safety of people on foot.

Cllr Bragger said:

“Pedestrians going along Lombard Street have a wide road to navigate at Cross Keys with cars coming from three directions. A pedestrian refuge would make this much safer. “At Stowe Street, cars travel fast down George Street towards the crossing and others come around the corner from Lombard Street at speed. Some visual warnings or speed bump would make this safer. “This is a main corridor for pedestrians coming from north east Lichfield with many people with limited mobility, using walkers or powered wheelchairs needing to cross safely. “I urge the county council to act to make these crossings safer.”

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall said she was pleased to be able to discuss the concerns with Cllr Bragger.

She said:

“As with all of the highways safety concerns shown by ward councillors with myself, it’s so much more productive to meet at the location along with highways officers – the same as what has been done to deliver locally over the past four years elsewhere in my division. “The next steps here will be to explore a feasibility study. From our discussions at the site meeting, this is an ideal opportunity for further engagement across the local councils to be able to fully consider making it easier and safer to access the city at these points especially.”