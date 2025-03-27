THE Conservatives have confirmed their candidate for a by-election at Lichfield District Council.

Chartered engineer Dan Floyd will look to win the Curborough ward from Labour after MP Dave Robertson stood down from the local authority.

He will also be hoping to make it second time lucky after finishing third in the ballot back for the same ward in 2019.

Dan, who was one of the co-founders of Beacon Parkrun and a member of Lichfield Running Club, said:

“Curborough deserves real representation at Lichfield District Council – and I’m looking forward to serving my community. “From speaking with many of my neighbours and friends, I know they want a councillor who will truly stand up for them and focus on local priorities. “I can’t wait to get to work.”

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Dan is exactly the kind of candidate we need – hard-working, community-minded and

dedicated to Lichfield. “As a local family man, he has spent years making a real difference, and I know he’ll bring that same energy and commitment to the council.”

The complete list of candidates for the 1st May by-election will be published on 3rd April.