THE Conservatives have confirmed their candidate for a by-election at Lichfield District Council.
Chartered engineer Dan Floyd will look to win the Curborough ward from Labour after MP Dave Robertson stood down from the local authority.
He will also be hoping to make it second time lucky after finishing third in the ballot back for the same ward in 2019.
Dan, who was one of the co-founders of Beacon Parkrun and a member of Lichfield Running Club, said:
“Curborough deserves real representation at Lichfield District Council – and I’m looking forward to serving my community.
“From speaking with many of my neighbours and friends, I know they want a councillor who will truly stand up for them and focus on local priorities.
“I can’t wait to get to work.”
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“Dan is exactly the kind of candidate we need – hard-working, community-minded and
dedicated to Lichfield.
“As a local family man, he has spent years making a real difference, and I know he’ll bring that same energy and commitment to the council.”
The complete list of candidates for the 1st May by-election will be published on 3rd April.
“Curborough deserves real representation at Lichfield District Council and I’m looking forward to serving my community. “From speaking with many of my neighbours and friends, I know they want a councillor who will truly stand up for them and focus on local priorities.
Oh the rhetoric! So, Dave Robertson, MP didn’t provide ‘real representation’ and that he didn’t ‘truly stand up’ for the community or ‘focus on local priorities’. Perhaps Dan Floyd ‘s neighbours and friends that he refers to are all conservative voters and perhaps never would have a good word to say about a Politician of a different political party.
I’ve always advocated that party politics should have no place in local government. Electorates are a fickle lot and it doesn’t matter how well a local politician is doing, because often when they believe that national government isn’t doing well they will switch allegiance, which is why the emergence of Reform has become successful. It’s what the likes of Farage live off.
I’m no longer a Conservative voter but from a local issue Dan is by far the best candidate for this. The work that Dan has done in the community is a big statement but there are also things Dan is working on to benefit the community that would bolster my support even further