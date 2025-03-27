EFFORTS by Lichfield District Council to tackle a “nature emergency” have been recognised by a national initiative.

It was one of only eight of the 395 local authorities to be named in The Woodland Trust report as having met its criteria for tackling the issue.

Lichfield District Council’s commitment to protecting 30% of land it owns for nature by 2030 was highlighted, along with efforts to create nature enhancement areas in Beacon Park and Redwood Park.

Alex Lane, policy and strategy team leader for environment at the council, said:

“Nature and green communities are a vital part of the council’s Lichfield 2050 strategy, as they ensure a healthy society and a thriving, sustainable economy. “We have prioritised putting these plans into practice and working closely with communities and partners to ensure our wildlife thrives. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to tackling the nature emergency and safeguarding our natural environment for future generations.”

Other initiatives launched by the council to help support nature recovery are a streamlining and speeding up of processes to enhance biodiversity and partnership with The Great Imagining charity to deliver a free climate change programme for schools.

James Porter, ecology director at Lichfield District Council’s LWM Traded Services Ltd company, said:

“I am proud that we are making a significant contribution to the UK’s commitment to protect and manage 30% of UK land for nature by 2030 and to achieving national species and habitats targets. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our teams, our residents, and our partners, and I look forward to continuing our work to restore and protect nature across Lichfield District.”