LICHFIELD’S former MP could be set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

According to national media reports, Sir Michael Fabricant has agreed a “six-figure sum” to join the reality TV series.

The former Conservative MP had served in Parliament for more than three decades until he lost his seat to Labour at the last General Election.

But the Daily Mail said sources on the show said TV bosses believed he would be “compulsive viewing” on Celebrity Big Brother.

The series is due to begin airing on 7th April on ITV.

Other names linked to the show include musician Chesney Hawkes, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd and Love Island’s Chris Hughes.