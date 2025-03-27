HUNDREDS of motorists have been caught speeding after the roll-out of new specialist low-light cameras across the county.

The Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership introduced the technology to its mobile camera vans in November.

New figures have revealed that more than 400 offences have been captured by the cameras earlier and later in the day since they were rolled out.

Among the drivers caught was one doing 54mph in a 30mph zone and another doing 66mph on a 40mph road.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Dave Evans, co-chair of the partnership, said:

“We know that speeding is one of the main contributory factors in fatal collisions – and the lack of visibility during darker mornings and evenings adds to the risks posed to all road users, especially children travelling to and from school. “By allowing us to tackle speeding even in low light conditions, these upgraded cameras are helping to make our roads safer for everyone to use, whatever the time of day.”

The new cameras provide higher quality images and better low-light capability. They are also more compact and lightweight than previous ones, allowing them to be used at a wider range of sites.