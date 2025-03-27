LICHFIELD will be in action under the lights as they aim to lift the county cup.

The Myrtle Greens travel to Burton for the final of the competition as they take on a home side who have claimed the crown for the last two seasons.

Lichfield will hope to take their league form into the clash as they sit top of the table with just one game left to play.

Kick-off at Burton tomorrow (28th March) is at 7.45pm.

On Sunday, Lichfield’s Cooke Fields will play host to a Staffordshire versus Warwickshire under 20 county championship fixture. Kick-off is at 2.15pm.