PLANS to convert agricultural buildings in Hopwas have been rejected by Lichfield District Council over parking concerns.

The proposals had hoped to reuse two structures at Bangley House Farm on Plantation Lane for employment use.

A planning statement said the works would boost the local economy:

“The proposed development would assist in the diversification of the existing agricultural enterprise at Bangley House Farm and ensure its resilience to fluctuations in the agricultural economy. “It will bring benefits to the local economy and increase the potential for local employment.”

But planning chiefs said concerns with the impact on local transport meant the scheme could not go ahead.

A decision notice said:

“The proposed development fails to provide adequate parking provision to support the proposed employment uses, resulting in an unacceptable impact on the surrounding transport network through overspill parking, impediment to access and resulting in an unsafe environment for travel by pedestrians and vehicles.”

