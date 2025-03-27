A NEW two-year partnership is set to boost efforts to restore the Lichfield Canal.

The M6 Toll has confirmed the link-up with the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust as part of its Drive for Charity initiative.

The waterway was originally constructed in 1797 before being abandoned in 1954, but the group of volunteers is attempting to bring the seven-mile waterway back into use.

As part of the new partnership, the M6 Toll will help provide tools, equipment and resources to support the trust’s efforts. It will also back education and biodiversity projects linked to the canal restoration efforts.

Bob Williams, finance and funding trustee at the Lichfield and Haterhton Canals Restoration Trust, said:

“We are delighted that M6 Toll is embarking on this partnership with us. “Their support will provide vital resources to ensure the ongoing safety and efficiency of our dedicated volunteers as we continue to restore the Lichfield Canal, while also supporting our work with local schools and youth groups.”

The partnership is the latest link up between the organisations, with the two working together on the Lichfield Canal Aqueduct which was constructed before the toll road opened in 2003.

The crossing remains unconnected at present, but the volunteers hope to eventually link the waterway to it.

Jo Seabright, customer experience and marketing and communications director at M6 Toll said:

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting community and cultural initiatives that make a positive impact on our environment and local heritage. “Our teams are eager to volunteer their time and get involved in these meaningful projects.”