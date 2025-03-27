A CHARITY quiz night is being organised by Burntwood Town Council’s chair.

Cllr Kathy Coe MBE will hos the event at St Matthews Sports and Social Club on 3rd May to raise funds for Pathway Project.

She said:

“Every penny raised will support someone to escape a life of abuse and to find a safe and happy life – together we can save lives. “Please come along, enjoy the quiz and know the difference you make is amazing.”

Tickets are £10 per person including a buffet and are available from Burntwood Town Council by contacting info@burntwood-tc.gov.uk or 01543 677166.