A BURNTWOOD construction firm has retained its five-star homebuilder status for a seventh consecutive year.

Cameron Homes received the annual rating from the Home Builders Federation which awards the score based on customer satisfaction surveys.

Buyers of new build properties are asked a series of questions about their new homes and the buying experience eight weeks after moving in.

The Burntwood firm, which is part of the Tara Group, secured the five-star rating after it saw 93.8% of people say they would recommend them to friends and family.

Guy Bebbington, managing director at Cameron Homes, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have retained our five-star housebuilder rating once again. “This is testament to the wonderful team we are fortunate to have at Cameron Homes and demonstrates our continued ability to build high quality homes and provide exceptional levels of customer service.”

The housebuilder is currently working on a number of developments, including Sandbrook at Streethay in Lichfield.