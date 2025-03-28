A BURNTWOOD man is embarking on a bid to raise £15,000 for charity in memory of his father.

Stewart Fletcher is taking part in a number of activities – include a 48-hour online streaming relay alongside 14 other people – to support the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

He is also planning other fundraising activities including snooker tournaments, climbing Snowdon and a 20-mile walk.

Stewart’s decision to embark on the challenges came after he decided to support BCRT following the death of his father Allan in November 2022.

He said:

“I’m excited to support Stream for BCRT and the Bone Cancer Research Trust with the 48-hour stream relay. “I’ll be joined by some brilliant streamers and we hope to raise a lot of money to help those affected by primary bone cancer.”

Following his father’s death, Stewart set up the Papa Fletch Memorial Fund to enable friends and family to come together to fundraise and donate to help others affected by primary bone cancer.

Laura Franklin, challenge events fundraising officer at the Bone Cancer Research Trust said:

“We are so grateful to Stewart who has been an amazing supporter and fundraiser. “He is always going the extra mile to raise funds to support future bone cancer patients, and we are positive he will reach his target this year. “It is great that he is involved with Stream for BCRT, a brand-new way to support the Bone Cancer Research Trust in raising vital awareness and funds.”

Stewart’s 48- hour stream relay will run from 4th to 6th April on Twitch.

People can donate via the online JustGiving page.https://justgiving.com/page/fletcherbcrt2025