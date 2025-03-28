A LICHFIELD organisation has been honoured by the High Sheriff of Staffordshire.

Grace Cares received the accolade from Julia Mitchell for efforts to support vulnerable people and promote environmental responsibility.

Co-founded by Hannah Montgomery, Adam Harrison and Emma Smith, the organisation works to make care more sustainable by preventing unwanted equipment from going to landfill and instead recycling and redistributing it to those in need.

Their work also includes community initiatives such as companionship tea parties for older people and hardship grants to support those struggling with care costs.

The High Sheriff of Staffordshire said:

“I wish to thank all the Grace Cares team for providing such commendable support and services to so many in our county.”

The High Sheriff’s Award is the latest in a series of accolades for Grace Cares, which continues to grow its impact across Staffordshire and the wider social care sector.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Grace Cares exemplifies the power of social enterprise to create real change. “Their innovative approach to sustainability and community support is making a tangible difference for residents across Lichfield and beyond.”