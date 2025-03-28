A LICHFIELD coffee shop will give people a chance to find out what their items are worth at a series of free valuation events.

The Auction Cafe, on Market Street, will see experts cast their eyes over jewellery, watches and gold from 10am to 3pm every Tuesday.

Thursdays will see fine art, ceramics, glass and silver in focus from 10am to 12.30pm, while Wednesdays will see different specialists on hand from 10am to 12.30pm, including medals and militaria on 9th April, banknotes on 16th April, Barbie and Sindy dolls on 23rd April and alcohol on 30th April.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’ve had lots of positive comments on the concept of The Auction Cafe and our valuations have gone from strength to strength. “By popular demand we’re delighted to be stepping things up once again to now offer valuations three days a week, covering a huge range of antique and collectable items. “So do drop in with your treasures and curiosities to show and discuss with our friendly specialists.”

Richard Winterton Auctioneers will also feature in a new episode of the BBC’s Bargain Hunt which is due to be screened at 12.15pm on 7th April.

For more details on the valuation events visit www.richardwinterton.co.uk/about/the-auction-cafe.