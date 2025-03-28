Lesley Smith as Queen Elizabeth I
THE story of Queen Elizabeth I will be explored at an event in Lichfield.

Lesley Smith will take on the role of the historic monarch when she visits Lichfield Methodist Church at 2.30pm on 29th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Here is a chance to meet Her Majesty at her political zenith, at a time when she was already an icon in the English psyche.

“This glittering presentation will transport the audience back to the era of Drake, Raleigh and Shakespeare on England’s voyage into the Renaissance.”

Tickets are £10.50 and can be booked online.

