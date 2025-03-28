THE ribbon has been cut on a Lichfield school’s revamped library.

Scotch Orchard has been refurbishing the facility since Christmas to create a new space to help children develop a love of reading.

School staff worked over half-term in order to get the library ready and have already begun using the space to teach pupils.

They invited Lichfield MP Dave Robertson to cut the ribbon.

He said:

“The new library looks fantastic. I really appreciate acting deputy headteacher James Chapman getting in touch and asking me to open it. “It was great to take questions from children at the school. They were keen to know what it’s like to be an MP and asked what my favourite book was. “I also got chance to chat to Mr Chapman, who was excited about the school’s future and committed to delivering a first-class education for every child at Scotch Orchard.”

Mr Chapman said:

“It was with great pleasure that we welcomed Dave into school to cut the ribbon of our new library. “He was wonderful with the children, showing great kindness, humour and patience when answering their questions and speaking with them in assembly. “It was clear just how passionate he is about supporting local schools and I would love to work with him again in the future. “It is my aim to foster a love of reading at Scotch Orchard Primary School and this aim is shared with my wonderful staff, who gave up their own time – and artistic talents – to help create this wonderful space during their half-term. “I am so excited about the future at Scotch Orchard Primary School, which will continue to place reading at its heart.”