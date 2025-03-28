THE CEO of St Giles Hospice will run between the charity’s two sites as she steps up her training for the London Marathon.

Elinor Eustace will raise money for the charity in the iconic event in the capital on 27th April.

As part of her preparations she will run 16 miles on a return route between Whittington and Sutton Coldfield this weekend to highlight the work of St Giles.

Elinor’s fundraising efforts have already reached almost half of her £2,620 target – a figure chosen to represent £100 for every mile of the 26.2-mile challenge she’ll face in the marathon.

She said:

“This weekend’s run marks a significant milestone in my training journey. “Connecting our Whittington and Sutton Coldfield sites through this route really emphasises the geographical spread of our care across the communities we serve.”

The challenge holds personal significance for Elinor, whose own connection with hospice care began in 1998 when her grandmother received end-of-life care. This experience, combined with her aunt’s later journey, ultimately led her to a career in the hospice sector.

She added:

“Every mile I run and every pound raised will help support local families when they need us most. “Whether it’s £32 funding an hour of inpatient care, £66 covering a specialist nurse home visit, or £768 providing 24 hours of end-of-life care – the support we’ve received so far has been incredible.”

The fundraising initiative comes at a crucial time for St Giles Hospice after it was forced to cut the number of beds out operates last year due to financial challenges.

To support Elinor’s London Marathon fundraiser, visit her JustGiving page.