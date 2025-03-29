PEOPLE are being invited to get all aboard at a miniature railway open day.

The Little Hay Miniature Railway will throw open its doors from 11am to 4pm on 13th April.

A spokesperson for the Sutton Coldfield Model Engineering Society said:

“Trains will be running so you can take a ride around our low level track. “There will also be hot and cold drinks, cakes and snacks available from our kitchen.”

Tickets are £2 per person for each ride at the group’s site on Little Hay Lane.

For more details, visit www.scmes.co.uk.