AN appeal has been launched for volunteers to help run a “cherished” community asset.

The Burntwood Memorial Community Association is seeking more support for the Burntwood Memorial Institute on Rugeley Road.

The venue, which has served local residents for more than 100 years.

But although it hosts a range of events, the association says additional volunteer support is now needed to ensure its continued success.

Ron Box, founding member of the Burntwood Memorial Community Association, said:

“Our current volunteers have given countless hours to make the Memorial Institute a welcoming space for all. “We’re particularly keen to hear from both gentlemen and ladies who could spare just a few hours each week to help maintain this valuable community resource. “In my experience, volunteering has been incredibly fulfilling. The gift of time is perhaps the most valuable thing we can offer to our community.”

Paul Taylor, chair of the association, said volunteering was a “rewarding” way to contribute to the local community.

“We’re particularly seeking volunteers who can assist with practical tasks such as setting out and packing away tables and chairs before and after events, helping make and sell refreshments during events to raise funds, and running a small committee to organise and run events such as tribute nights, live music events and film showings.”

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering opportunities are invited to visit the Burntwood Memorial Institute’s office between 9am and 11am on weekdays, email info@burntwoodinstitute.org or call 01543 672763.