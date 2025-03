BUSINESSES in Lichfield are being asked to add a splash of colour to their premises to help enhance the city centre.

Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce, in partnership with Lichfield City Council, is offering its hanging baskets service for local companies.

Each one costs £60 or £57.50 for members of the chamber, with the cost covering installation and ongoing care for them over the summer.

The baskets are due to be installed in May.

For more details email info@lichfieldchamber.org.uk.