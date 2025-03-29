A PRODUCTION of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Adapted for the stage by Nick Lane, the show will be on stage on 16th and 17th April.

A spokesperson said:

“This brilliant theatrical treatment of Bram Stoker’s adventure blends Victorian gothic with the contemporary, showcasing Blackeyed Theatre’s trademark ensemble performance style and featuring a haunting soundscape, powerful performances and innovative design for an exhilarating theatrical experience.”

Tickets are £25 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.