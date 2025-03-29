LICHFIELD City will look to get their title challenge back on track as they welcome Highgate United this weekend.

Ivor Green’s table-toppers suffered a shock defeat against Stone Old Alleynians in their last encounter, but retained their four point advantage after second placed Shifnal Town also lost out.

But this afternoon (29th March) City will face a Highgate United side who got the better of Shifnal in that encounter – only their fifth win of the Midland Football League Premier Division campaign.

City’s visitors will also make the trip to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium knowing that a point could lift them out of the drop zone.

Kick-off is at 3pm.