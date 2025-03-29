AN open event has showcased the story behind an historic site in Lichfield.

Sandfields Pumping Station welcomed visitors as part of National Lottery Week.

The Lichfield Waterworks Trust, which has benefited from Heritage Lottery Funding in recent years, saw more than 100 people attend the special event.

It featured guided tours, displays and the chance to try out experiments and equipment.

A spokesperson said:

“We were also very pleased to welcome the trustees of the Conduit Lands Trust. The registered charity supports numerous organisations and projects around the city. “But its history goes back a lot further – to 1545 AD, when it was established to maintain the supply of water for the people of Lichfield and probably ensured the city suffered none of the serious plagues that affected other towns and cities at the time.”

The event also saw the replica of a map on display depicting the water routes through Lichfield in 1779.

It was created based on original, hand-drawn on vellum, which is in the trust’s archives.

The spokesperson added:

“The original is just too delicate to display, so we created a high-definition, full-size replica for all to see. “It clearly shows some of the street names and features of Lichfield which are still very familiar today.”

Sandfields Pumping Station is open to visitors from 10am to midday on Tuesdays and Fridays. There are also a number of open events throughout the year. For more informaion visit lichfieldwaterworkstrust.co.uk.