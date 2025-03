THE big top will come to Burntwood Memorial Hall at a family-friendly Easter show.

Cartoon Circus Live combines the comedy of pantomime with the thrill of the circus.

It will visit the town venue at 1.30pm on 16th April.

The 60-minute show features clowns, slapstick, illusion, magic, a giant dancing bear, cartoon characters, acrobatics, puppets and prizes.

For ticket details call 07906 854269 or visit www.cartooncircuslive.co.uk.