A BUDDING Lichfield filmmaker is set to premiere his short film in the city.

Alfie Johnson will showcase his work, Eclipsia, as part of Lichfield Arts’ emerging talent showcase.

The 20-year-old Nottingham Trent University student’s film will be screened at the Lichfield Guildhall on 5th April.

Alfie said:

“Showcasing my short film Eclipsia in my hometown of Lichfield is an amazing milestone. “The support that I’ve received from the local community for my work has been incredible. I can’t wait to be a part of the event.”

Tickets for the Lichfield Arts Introducing Night on 5th April are available here.

Alfie has also made a final call out to support his fundraising campaign – which so far has raised just under £700 of its £1,000 target – to finish off his next project, The Spectacular Spider-Man, for his end-of-year degree production.

More details are available on his GoFundMe page.