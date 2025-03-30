A COUNCILLOR says work to repair a Lichfield footpath shows the importance of people raising concerns with their local representatives.

Cllr Jacob Marshall, Leomansley ward representative at Lichfield City Council and candidate for Lichfield City South in the forthcoming Staffordshire County Council elections, said the issue had been raised by a resident at an advice surgery.

Councillors then liaised with the parks officer who carried out a review and then arranged for resurfacing of the footpath off Ivanhoe Road to take place.

Cllr Marshall said:

“Responding to residents’ needs is a really rewarding part of being a councillor and a core part of our local democracy. “Please, if you have practical local issues that you think your councillor can help with do visit us at our Labour councillor surgery on the last Saturday of each month at The Hub at St Mary’s.”