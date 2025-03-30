THE Lichfield Players will return to the stage next month with their production of Alan Bennett’s comedy Habeas Corpus.

The show will run at the Lichfield Garrick from 30th April to 3rd May.

Set in the 1970s, Habeas Corpus follows the eccentric Wicksteed family as they navigate their romantic misadventures with a mix of lust, lies and laughs.

Director Charlie Barker said:

“With a month still to go, the 11-strong cast are already showing great characterisation. “This is a saucy seaside postcard of a play, which promises to have audiences rolling in the aisles.”

Tickets for the show, which contains references to suicide which some audience members may find distressing, are £18.50 and can be booked at lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.