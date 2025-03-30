PEOPLE can raise a glass at drinks festival in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host Sip – The Hub Wine and and Spirits Festival from 5pm to 8pm on 12th April.

A range of local vineyards and global producers will be giving people the chance to uncover new tipples and stock up on their favourite bottles.

Businesses attending include Adamthwaites, Solaris Wines, Tipples and Tonics, The Apiarist and Mercia Whisky.

Melissa Heath, from The Hub at St Mary’s said:

“Sip is basically a big, boozy love letter to great wine, top-notch spirits and the joy of drinking them in good company. “No faff, no fancy jargon – just a load of brilliant producers, tasty pours and all the great vibes you’d expect at The Hub.”

Tickets are £15 can include a glass of fizz on arrival, a charcuti-cup to nibble on and plenty of tasting opportunities.

For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.