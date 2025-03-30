A NUMBER of local members of Staffordshire County Council will not be standing for re-election.

In total, more than a third of councillors will not be returning to the chamber after the 1st May vote.

Among the 26 are Conservative members Janet Eagland (Lichfield Rural North) and David Smith (Lichfield Rural South), along with independent members Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd (Burntwood North) and Mike Wilcox (Burntwood South).

The departing members – made up of three independents, one Labour and the remainder Conservatives – were given a round of applause at the final meeting of the county council before the election.

The list of those leaving the chamber was read out by chairman Cllr Phil Hewitt. He said:

“On behalf of the council I extend my sincere thanks to those members who are not seeking re-election in May, for the service they have given to this council and to the people of Staffordshire. “Between them they have accumulated over 200 years of public service to this county. And it is right we pay tribute to the valuable contribution they have made to the communities they have served across our wonderful county – I’m sure all members wish to join me in wishing them well for the future.”

Labour group leader Cllr Charlotte Atkins said:

“I wish everyone who is retiring a happy retirement a happy retirement and thank them for their service. “Many of us don’t know if we will be retiring, because the verdict of the electors on 1st May will decide that. “In the present political climate it’s never easy to stand as a councillor and to serve. And I think social media has a lot to be blamed for in that respect. “I think it’s a testament to the challenges that councillors face that we have 26 people retiring – which is a very high number – and that 10 of those have only served one term. In some ways it’s not surprising because obviously the county council is coming to an end, but I do think the pressures on councillors have never been greater.”

Conservative council leader Cllr Alan White said:

“It is tempting by members of the public to describe all politicians as the same – we’re not. “The trust local people have in local councillors is far, far higher than they have in any other elected representative. “They trust us because we get the job done and we live within their communities and come from their communities. They know who we are and how they can get hold of us. “It has been a changing landscape for the 22 years I’ve been a councillor. Social media didn’t exist before – when people wanted to get hold of you they would phone you, write to you or maybe even email you. “Now it’s social media and the constant criticism, rolling news cycle and constant sense you’ve got to get an answer to a problem immediately. It’s the Amazon-style response to things, which is ‘I’ve ordered it and I want it done yesterday’. In the real world that is very difficult to deliver. “To those retiring – you’ve endured it, you’ve made a difference. People will know that you have served and you have made a difference to their communities. For that, I am genuinely grateful.”