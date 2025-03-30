WITH a history stretching back more than 50 years, Soft Machine are still turning on the musical fireworks.

The band, who are at the forefront of jazz-rock fusion, played for an appreciative audience on the last date of a national tour at the Lichfield Guildhall.

With four virtuoso musicians – guitarist John Etheridge, fretless bassist Fred Baker, tenor saxophone, flute and keyboard player Theo Travis and drummer Asaf Sirkis – their music combined jazz improvisation against strong rock and funk rhythms.

New technology also allowed for looping to be used by the performers, particularly Theo Travis who started some of the tracks with looped flutes and saxophone and one gentle opening on keyboards that led into the hard funk of Seven Hours.

All of the four players have successful solo careers and have featured in a lot of bands over the years. Their collective experience and pedigree was on display throughout the entire evening.

With moods ranging from soft and gentle ballads to funk and pop moments, there was something to suit all tastes of jazz and rock.

Pieces such as the eloquent and minimalist opening abstract piece which led into Facelift were well thought out, while Middleburn – which closed the main set – was a feature for drums, with a slow opening full of splashes on cymbals, before becoming a drum solo, the likes of which Ginger Baker built his reputation upon.