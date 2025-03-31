POLICE are trying to trace a group of men spotted acting suspiciously in Burntwood.
The four were wearing balaclavas when they were spotted shortly after 10pm on 29th March outside a property on Overhill Road.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“They were in a black Jaguar saloon vehicle with a 14-plate.
“They drove off when the homeowner came outside. We believe they may have been looking at a vehicle parked on the driveway.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 846 of 29th March.