POLICE are trying to trace a group of men spotted acting suspiciously in Burntwood.

The four were wearing balaclavas when they were spotted shortly after 10pm on 29th March outside a property on Overhill Road.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“They were in a black Jaguar saloon vehicle with a 14-plate.

“They drove off when the homeowner came outside. We believe they may have been looking at a vehicle parked on the driveway.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 846 of 29th March.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments