POLICE are trying to trace a group of men spotted acting suspiciously in Burntwood.

The four were wearing balaclavas when they were spotted shortly after 10pm on 29th March outside a property on Overhill Road.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“They were in a black Jaguar saloon vehicle with a 14-plate. “They drove off when the homeowner came outside. We believe they may have been looking at a vehicle parked on the driveway.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 846 of 29th March.