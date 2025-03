MEMBERS of Lichfield Bowling Club are gearing up for the new season.

They are one of the oldest crown green clubs in the country and compete across a number of leagues.

A spokesperson said:

“We have a close relationship with the Bowling Green pub where all members are welcome to enjoy a viewing area for the bowls. “We are open to new members too.”

For more information visit lichfieldbowlingclub.co.uk or call 07740 404461.