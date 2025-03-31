FAMILIES are being invited to enjoy free activities at the National Memorial Arboretum.

A programme of events is planned between 14th and 18th April, including Stick Man-themed arts and crafts sessions.

There will also be the chance for families to take part in the Stick Man Outdoor Trail and enjoy daily screenings of the popular animated story.

Other sessions include music making where visitors can create a spring soundtrack using instruments from around the world.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the arboretum, said:

“Easter is a wonderful time to connect with nature and each other – and we are delighted to offer families a mix of fun, educational, and creative activities at the arboretum. “Whether exploring the Stick Man Outdoor Trail, making music or getting crafty, we hope to inspire families to make the most of the spring season with us.”

For more information about the Stick Man activities and to book indoor screening tickets, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.