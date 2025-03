A NEW group for carers is launching in Burntwood.

The first MHA Communities South Staffordshire session will take place at Burntwood Library from 10.30am to midday tomorrow (1st April).

It will then run on the first Tuesday of each month.

A spokesperson said:

“Come along, meet the team and other carers living in and around Burntwood. Together we can share information, advice and provide support to each other.”

For more details email southstaffs@mha.org.uk or call 01543 674257.