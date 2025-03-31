BOOKINGS are open for the Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce’s first ever summer festival market.

The event is the brainchild of the team behind the city’s popular Christmas Fayre.

The inaugral summer event will feature an eclectic mix of artisan food, hand-crafted goods, unique gifts, drinks, live entertainment and fun for all the family.

It will take place from 10am until 4pm on 29th June.

Chamber President Ruth Redgate said:

“Building on the continuing success of the hugely popular traditional Christmas Fayre, Lichfield Chamber is thrilled to bring a bright new summer festival market to our vibrant and wonderful city in 2025 for the first time. “With plenty of stalls throughout the city centre, along Minster Pool and Dam Street, we’ll be encouraging new visitors and old to explore Lichfield’s fabulous heritage and support local trades, shops and our cafes. “We can’t wait to share and celebrate this event with residents and visitors.”

For more information on the market, and to register to book a stall, visit the Chamber website.