PEOPLE are being invited to join a walk in Burntwood raising awareness of dementia.

The event on 18th May is being hosted by Dementia Friendly Burntwood.

The group is made up of organisations from across the town, including Friends of Burntwood Library, Burntwood Town Council, Home Instead Cannock and Burntwood, MHA Communities and Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire.

Susan Williams, chair of Dementia Friendly Burntwood, said:

“This year our walk is again continuing to raise awareness in Burntwood of dementia in our community. “We challenge the stigma and perceptions surrounding the condition along with our partner organisations invaluable help. “We have two routes available this year along around our local reservoir at Chasewater Country Park and are hopeful for yet another brilliant turnout of walkers.”

The walkers will meet at 10am at Chasewater Innovation Centre and two routes will be available – a three mile circuit around Chasewater or a shorter one mile walk to Chasewater Railway and back.

All participants will receive a medal sponsored by Home Instead Cannock and Burntwood, and a goody bag at the finish line.

Anyone who would like to take part can register here, with organisers keen to encourage anyone who has been affected by dementia to join them.

A JustGiving page has also been set up for people who want to get sponsorship for the Alzheimer’s Society.

For more details, visit the Dementia Friendly Burntwood Facebook page.