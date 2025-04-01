A HOUSEBUILDER is offering prospective buyers to find out more about energy efficiency at an event in Lichfield.

Redrow will run advice sessions from 10am to 5.30pm on 5th and 6th April at its Curborough Lakes development on Watery Lane.

People will be able to gain more of an understanding of the energy savings that come with better Energy Performance Certificate ratings and how the Government’s sustainability and environmental targets will impact them as homeowners.

An independent financial advisor will also be available to provide expert advice to new buyers.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“Many people are more eco-conscious than ever before and are looking at ways to be even more energy efficient, especially when it comes to the carbon footprint of their home. “Our homes are designed to help people save money on household bills – with the average Redrow home being B-rated. “Our sustainable options, such as eco waste bins, EV charging points, water butts and solar panels have also increased in popularity. We fully expect, with more people looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption, demand for our Eco Electric homes will continue to soar. “We would like to encourage people to visit Curborough Lakes, so that we can provide a helping hand on their journey.”

To find out more about homes at Curborough Lakes, or to book a place at the event, call 01543 648845.