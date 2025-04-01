PLANS for a new adventure golf facility in Beacon Park will be decided by councillors next week.

Proposals have been drawn up for the replacement of the existing mini-golf course by Lichfield District Council and Microsports.

The new layout would see nine holes themed around local landmarks such as Lichfield Cathedral and the Lichfield Garrick.

A report to a meeting of the council’s planning committee said the scheme should be approved.

“The proposed development introduces more hardstanding areas and larger structures to form the challenges for players on the course. “The nine holes do not take up much more space within the site than the existing course. The development will result in the site overall becoming more colourful and vibrant, and the proposed colours are not considered to be ‘natural’ relative to the surrounding parkland. “However, they are entirely commensurate with a typical adventure golf course or similar amusement or recreational activity. For example, the colour palette of the course fits in well with the colourful nature of the equipment within the adjacent children’s play area.”

The plans will be debated at the meeting on 7th April.